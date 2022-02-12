Ieshaan Sehgaal busts myth about gym men being stiff: They can dance as flexibly as choreographers

Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal became a popular name in the television industry after his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The Rishton Ka Chakravyuh fame is one of the fittest personalities in the entertainment industry. The actor makes the internet go crazy every time he posts a picture or video of his physique. The actor recently shared about his fitness and busts myth about gym guys being not good dancers.

To get a physique as Ieshaan Sehgaal has, one has to be highly dedicated and consistent. One does not build such a body overnight and has to grow through a tough journey. Talking about his journey the actor said, "I have always been passionate about my fitness, I started hitting the gym when I was 16. I was very skinny at that time I used to weigh around 40- 42 kgs. The kids in my school used to bully me and later the same people wanted to talk to me, take pictures with me. Since then gymming has been an integral part of my life."

Ieshaan also opened up about the myth that gym guys are not flexible. Reacting upon the same Ieshaan Sehgaal said "I think it is the biggest misconception that gym guys are stiff and can't dance. I have been working out regularly for the past 11-12 years of my life and I have also danced at the same time."

On being asked to break the stereotype of gym guys being stiff and not being flexible, Ieshaan Sehgaal said that his main focus is to showcase that gym guys are not stiff. That can be through anything for that matter. He shared that can dance as flexibly as the other choreographers do, or in fact he would love to do a web series or a film wherein they have heavy dance sequences.



