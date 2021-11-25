Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer to Aly Gony, Jasmin Bhasin: 5 TV couples we'd love to see get married

With the wedding season going on, numerous of our favorite actors like Shraddha Arya, Ankita Lokhande, and many others are getting married this year. The actors have been posting pictures and videos from their pre-wedding functions as well as the wedding day. With the social media filled with pictures of the new brides and grooms, it made us ponder over the popular television real-life couple whom we would love to see get married.

Aly Jasmin- The adorable couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were good friends before they entered Bigg Boss 14 house. They found love for each other in the show and are often seen going on trips together after the show.

Ieshaan Miesha- Their love story surprised the whole nation as the couple found love for each other within a few days of entering the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Eijaz Pavitra- The due fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. They declared their relationship outside the house and often share pictures on social media.

Divya Varun- The Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have been dating for more than two years and they often share adorable pictures.

Benafsha Priyank- In April 2020, Priyank Sharma and Benfasha Soonawalla had officially announced their relationship to the world through their social media profiles, where they had posted pictures with each other and wrote the word ‘confirmation’ in the caption with hearts.