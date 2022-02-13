From Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer to Ashmit Patel-Veena Malik; Contestants who kissed on Bigg Boss

Valentine’s Day is just not a day to gift something to your better half but rather an opportunity to express your feelings in the most adorable way possible. As of February 14 approaches every year, many couples worldwide go on a quest for the best way to impress their partners. From roses, dinner dates to a romantic stroll along the beach, February 14 marks the day when love is in the air. However, just one day isn’t enough to celebrate true love people have started celebrating Valentine’s week where each day is dedicated to a different form of expressing love.

Today is kissing day which means couples express their love for their partner through a kiss. Talking about television, the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss every year makes to headlines because of the couple whose kisses go viral. In fact in season 15 also contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer shared a passionate kiss on national television. Both of them were seen kissing each other. However, this is not the first time that a contestant has kissed each other in this reality show. This has been seen many times in the past several seasons.

Let’s take a look here:

Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati, seen in Bigg Boss 9, were seen kissing. Salman Khan had repeatedly instructed both of them to play keeping in mind the family and masculinity of the show, but they did not deter from their antics.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were a part of Bigg Boss 8. This couple became quite popular at that time when they did not refrain from smooching on the bed at midnight in front of so many cameras in the house.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon of the 7th season made headlines for their kiss and intimate scenes. Even though the pair was liked by the audience, their antics left host Salman quite disappointed.

In ‘Bigg Boss’ season 6, Rajeev Paul and model-actress Sana Khan made the lives of the family members unbearable. Their special friendship disappointed the audience on many occasions. Both of them also did not hesitate to smooch in front of the public.

Season 4, Pakistani actress Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel became very close during the show. Salman Khan had to be reminded again and again that his family members have been watching him.

