'If your partner can dance like this without alcohol, marry her,' says Rohanpreet Singh for Neha Kakkar; WATCH

Neha Kakkar is currently on her solo singing tour in the USA. The singer is majorly missing her husband Rohanpreet Singh and likewise. They often keep sharing posts about how they can't wait to see each other, and the latest post shared by Rohanpreet will make you smile ear to ear. He posted a video of himself with Neha Kakkar where both are seen lying on the floor and dancing to Punjabi beats. From Naagin dance to all kinds of 'desi' moves, the duo showed them all.

Rohanpreet Singh's caption was dedicated to his wife Neha Kakkar read, "Miss you laado aaja jaldi pleaseeeeee nehuuuu.. (sic)" Along with this, he also wrote, "If your partner can dance like this without alcohol or anything, marry him/her (sic)" The 34-year-old wore a green pant with white ruffled top and danced like there's no tomorrow. Rohanpreet, on the other hand, wore a floral shirt, white pant, shoes, and a turban. The duo is head over heels in love with each other, and they never shy away from displaying their affection in public.

Neha Kakkar commented on singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh's video by writing, "Awwwww.. I’ll be home soon loveeeee.. (sic)" The dance video is from Neha's 34th birthday, which was celebrated on June 6. The family took off to Lonavala and had a blast there by playing games, dancing, and cutting cakes. Neha kept herself away from social media on her birthday and gave undivided attention to her family.

Later, Neha Kakkar shared photos from her birthday celebration and thanked her fans. She wrote, "June 6th 2022 My best birthday so far! We went to Lonavala and did adventures whole day and in the night humne cake cut kiya. We danced, ate and played so many games. Bahut bahut zyada mazza aaya!! What a great great birthday!!! Must say it all happened coz of your blessings and best wishes. Thank you all soo much, your love means the world to me and specially my NeHearts - Neha Kakkar (sic)"

Neha Kakkar was last seen on television as Indian Idol 12's judge.

