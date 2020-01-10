Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, January 9, 2020: Shehnaaz Gill has a showdown with Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra

The episode saw multiple tasks and a fun episode come through, and well, we also saw a fun side to everyone inside the house. Read on to know.

The episode starts with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fun banter and she hits him with a slipper, which is why he goes to the confession room and acts upon the same. Sidharth then throws away his mic and their banter continues. As Shehnaaz hugs Sidharth, he speaks to Madhurima Tuli in actions, and their banter continues. Sidharth calls Paras Chhabra to have a look at his finger while Mahira Sharma stops him from doing it, and Sidharth then explains things to Shehnaaz. Amidst all of this, Mahira gets annoyed and walks out, and Shehnaaz then tells Sidharth that now you can see for himself who is the jealous one. Sidharth then goes to Mahira and asks her what is wrong but she denies talking anything related to Shehnaaz. She gets into a fight with Paras amidst all of this. Shehnaaz comes to the washroom and asks Sidharth if he can't understand what went wrong and they go back to having a fun conversation as Sidharth tells her his problem is that he likes her. Meanwhile, Mahira tries to talk things out with Paras.

Paras tells Mahira that if she can't talk to him properly, he can't do anything and walks away. Sidharth asks her what is wrong and then Arti Singh goes to Paras telling him to console her since she is crying. Paras goes to her and shouts at her and then tries to take her away and finally lifts her in his arm. Shehnaaz tells Arti why all of this is happening and she laughs it off. Sidharth's banter continues as he sings 'Dard e dil.' The next morning, housemates wake up to a fun day. Meanwhile, Asim Riaz, , and Madhurima talk about Shehnaaz and her love. Shefali Jariwala makes the announcement about the next task, but before that, they have a healthy breakfast dish. Next, Shefali announces the task where they have to cook two dishes with oats and the house is divided into two teams, Team Paras with Arti, Shefali, Vishal and Madhurima and Team Rashami with Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, and Mahira.

To pick two dishes for every team, they will indulge in two rounds of challenges. The first round will see Mahira and Madhurima with arm wrestling while the second one will have Asim and Vishal do skipping until either of them stops while Sidharth will be the sanchalak. During all of this, Asim gets into a fight with Shefali once again. Stage 2 will see a special guest to judge their cooking. Madhurima wins the first challenge and they pick their task. Vishal wins the second challenge. Sidharth's banter with Madhurima continues.

Vikas Khanna visits the housemates and their 30 mins start. Meanwhile, Madhurima and Shefali get into an argument during the prep. While Rashami and Paras explain their dishes, the latter gets angry as the opposite team interferes. Team Rashami wins the task despite being indisciplined as said by Vikas. They get food cooked by Vikas himself and he then bids goodbye to everyone. Cut to, Sidharth and Madhurima's banter continues.

Bigg Boss then announces the next task called BB Comedy Club and explains it to them where on the first day, Arti, Rashami, Sidharth, Vishal, and Madhurima will be performing today while the rest will perform on the second day. Bigg Boss then welcomes Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will help them out with their skits, and also tells them that this is about something very huge, bigger than captaincy.

Madhurima is the first to go, and she discusses her set with Haarsh and her three prime targets are Sidharth, Shefali, and Vishal. Arti goes next, and she wants to target Vishal too, Mahira, and Shehnaaz as well. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's banter continues and he kisses Shefali to make her jealous, while Shehnaaz goes to Asim and gives him a peck on the forehead. Rashami goes next to Haarsh and she wants to talk about Paras. Shehnaaz and Sidharth continue with their little game, and Sidharth talks about Paras and Mahia to Shehnaaz. Vishal discusses his set with Haarsh and then, Sidharth is the final one to go where both of them can be seen targetting each other.

Madhurima and Mahira get into an argument as their banter moves to the former commenting about the latter's lips. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz supports Madhurima as she feels Mahira needs to learn to listen too when she speaks about others. Asim indulges in some banter that annoys Madhurima and she asks him to go laugh on himself, to which he happily obliges. Shehnaaz asks Asim to give her a cup, and she creates an issue over the three housemates punished not working. Shehnaaz does not stop at that and Rashami sides with Mahira, Asim, and Paras, while she feels everyone raising an issue over Madhurima was never an issue. Paras gets irked and asks her 'tere baap ke naukar baithe hai kya yaha' while Sidharth tries to take her away. Both Paras and Shehnaaz shout at the top of their voices while Rashami and Sidharth stop both of them respectively. Shehnaaz is adamant about washing the utensils while Mahira and Asim ask her not to do so. Paras comes shouting at her again while Shehnaaz remains adamant about making them do the work.

Shehnaaz and Mahira's argument worsens when the former refuses to stop right there. When Shehnaaz tells her about her jealousy, Paras budges in and says her jealousy is seen every day. Amidst the fights, Sidharth tries to calm her down and tells her how she spoke great English. Cut to, housemates see the setup of a Comedy Club in the garden area and they are introduced to a new section of the house, BB Elite Club. Bigg Boss also introduces live audience, who will also be judging their performance via live voting. Hosting the session will be none other than comedian Paritosh. He kick starts the evening with a fun set.

The first to go is Sidharth and he is received with a huge cheer.

