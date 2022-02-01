IGT PROMO: Badshah gets emotional on hearing contestant’s story; Says, ‘Abhi Badshah bhai saath mein hai’

The upcoming episode of the reality show India’s Got Talent will bring some spectacular and groundbreaking dance performances. The contestants will be seen giving a powerful performance on the show. But the life story of one of the contestants will make judge Badshah emotional and he will say that she is like a sister to him.

In the episode, the dance performance of Bomb Fire Crew makes everyone amazed. The lead dancer shared her story about her husband and his family abandoned her as she wanted to dance. She vowed to herself that she will prove that people who dance are not bad. Badshah said, “Tension ni leni abhi Badshah bhai sath mein hai.” He added that being her brother he wants to give her a gift, as she pressed the buzzer for approval. All the girls were seen jumping with joy. Badshah also went on stage and hugged the girls for their courage and dance.

See promo here- CLICK

India’s Got Talent is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir, and Badshah. Kirron Kher made her comeback on TV with this show after being treated for cancer. She shared in an interview with Indian Express, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”



Also read- India's Got Talent Review: Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Baadshah, Manoj are fun unlimited