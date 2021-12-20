I'm giving my best to achieve a successful career in showbiz, says Rakshabandhan fame Farman Haider

Actor Farman Haider, who is currently seen as Samar in TV show 'Rakshabandhan ... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal', has revealed his love for acting since childhood.

He says: "I have wanted to become an actor since my childhood. I'm born and raised in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. I shifted to pursue acting in Mumbai four years ago. I must say that my family supported me to make my acting dream come true. I'm giving my best hard work and dedication to achieve a successful career here in showbiz."

Farman also mentioned that he and his brother are also into business. "My younger brother and me also look after a business. That is something which backs me financially too. As acting is not always a stable job. So my business makes me secure."

The actor who essays negative characters, now wants to play a positive role. "After experiencing negative and grey roles now, I wish to play a positive role. As an actor, I wish to grow and explore each genre and do more challenging roles. I feel any role I take up should be exciting and must be fun while portraying it."

Farman is known for featuring in shows like 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2' and 'Namah Lakshmi Narayan'.

