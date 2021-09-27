Imam A Siddique to Sapna Moti Bhavnani: 5 times Salman Khan blasted Bigg Boss contestants on misbehavior

The Bollywood star has been associated with the reality show Bigg Boss for more than a decade. The audience love his way of hosting and the way he taken stand when something is wrong. Apart from the drama, emotions action witnessed in the show, there have been numerous controversies in the show. While the host Salman Khan is known for his cool and entertaining hosting, there are also moments when he lost his cool on the contestants. Given below are top 5 controversial moments with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss.

Priyanka Jagga controversy

The contestant entered the 10th season of the show as a commoner. She disliked by the contestants and the host due to her abusive behaviour in the house. During a clash with her in the season, Salman got very irritated with Priyanka’s temperaments that he said he will quit hosting the show if Priyanka does not exit the show.

Zubair Khan

In Bigg Boss 11, Zubair Khan has called his co-contestants Arshi Khan and Bandgi Kalra derogatory and horrible names. In the fight, Zubair made nasty remarks on Arshi’s character, and due to his misbehaviour Salman blasting at him. Salman lashed out at him for using foul language in the house and misbehaving with the women.

Imam A Siddique

Celeb designer and casting director Imam irritated host Salman on one occasion. Imam tried to make claims that he helped the likes of , to become stars and become successful. Salman lost his cool at Imam when he told him Time Out. He told Imam and others that Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta are successful due to their hard work.

Sapna Moti Bhavnani

The Bigg Boss 6 contestant, Sapna had made some unpleasant remarks against Salman and he retorted by saying that the Bigg Boss house was not a resort and that people had come to win the game.

Akashdeep Saigal

In an episode of Bigg Boss 5, Akashdeep had accused Salman Khan of destroying his career. He had said, “I never hired any PR to destroy a career. I don't have a petty mind. I don't take 10 people along with me to make myself seem more powerful.”

