Imlie, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Rupali catches Malini telling her mom about her plan

As the episode starts, the stranger arrives at his home and he straightaway pays a visit to a memorial photo. His mother approaches him and she gets emotional as she tells him how she has been learning English, just to talk to him. The stranger and his mother stare at the photo and recall the demise of Arvind. He tells his mother how he hasn’t forgotten his sister's sorrow after Arvind’s death. He asks his mother to give the documents to his sister and as they learn from the servant that Arpita has left for the temple, the stranger has a flashback of a burning car and recalls how Arpita is scared of fire. He rushes after her to stop her from going to the temple.

Imlie arrives at the hostel and recalls the last time she was here. The hostel warden makes fun of her name and asks if her husband abandoned her that she had come looking for a place to stay. Imlie tells the receptionist she isn’t the person she was the last time she visited her. Imlie finally gets the key and she heads towards her room.

Malini prepares manchurian for the family to turn up their mood. Aparna and Pankaj refuse to have it and as she asks Rupali, she stares at her in anger. Malini decides to take it to Aditya and he too refuses it. Malini manages to give it to Aditya with her emotional talks. As Aditya is about to have it, he recalls the memory of having manchurian with Imlie. Malini returns with water to find that Aditya has left the food untouched.

Meanwhile Imlie’s hostel warden puts extra chilly in Imlie’s food to teach her a lesson. The warden ends up having the same as Imlie leaves it on her table as she decides not to eat anything. Rupali catches Malini as she tells her mom that her plan is working. Rupali takes her to Aparna and asks her to see how sad she is. As the episode ends, she asks Malini if she even cared to check on her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

