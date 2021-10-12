Imlie, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Imlie manages to get the form

As they talk, Imlie appears with internship form in her hand. Malini is shocked to see Imlie has managed to get form. Imlie reminds her the form is someone’s future and a teacher should never be spoiling a student’s future. Anu continues to torture Meethi and asks her bring coffee for her. Meethi gets rid of the heels as she cuts them off.

Tripathis are happily having dinner and Aditya asks Imlie if she filled the internship form. Everyone is happy Imlie is doing her internship with Aditya except for Malini. Malini manages to drop ice cream on Imlie’s internship form. Imlie stands stunned and Aparna pleads on behalf of Malini.

Aditya sees Imlie is upset about her form and informs her that there is no need for the form for her, as he will take care of the procedures. Malini apologises to Imlie and tells her it just happened suddenly. Imlie reminds Malini, a lot of things have been happening suddenly and lists the things she has been doing to keep her away from Aditya.

Harish and Sundar walk into each other. Harish hurts his neck on the fall, and starts screaming for help. The family rushes to help Harish back to his feet. Doorbell rings and just as Imlie and Aditya are about to get the door, they stumble into each other. As the episode ends, Malini is angry to see them close to each other.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

