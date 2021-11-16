Imlie, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Aryan offers an internship to Imlie

As the episode starts, Aditya asks Imlie why did she tear up the application for the job. Imlie asks him why he started to care for her so much and he tells Imlie that she is her wife and he loves her. Imlie reminds him that trust is important for love. Aryan is angered as he has to wait for Imlie to arrive. Imlie arrives at the campus to find the students gathered around Aryan's car. The principal sends the students away to the classes but Imlie has other plans.

Imlie decides to take her revenge on Aryan and she covers the car with mud. She even leaves her name on the windshield so that he would know it was her who did it. Aditya arrives at his office and he is dejected on seeing the welcome poster that he arranged for Imlie. His boss asks him about Imlie and he informs him that there are things to be sorted out between them.

Imlie comes across Malini who mocks her for being alone. She asks her if she isn’t annoyed on seeing Aditya with her. Imlie reminds her that she is just close by Aditya, but she will never be close with him. The office assistant informs Imlie that Aryan Rathore is at the college looking for her and he also informs her that he was talking about an intern.

Imlie rushes to him for the internship and is shocked as she realises he is the Lambi Gadiwala. Imlie doesn’t know what to tell him and she gets going after some blabbering. Aryan stops her and asks her if she would like to do an internship at his office. Imlie agrees to take a ride with him to his office as he dares her to, if she needs the job. Arya rushes through the highway with a car covered in mud and Imlie tries her best to show him that she isn’t scared of it. As the episode ends, Malini learns about Imlie’s trip with Aryan from her students.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

