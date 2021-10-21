Imlie, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Imlie reveals the truth to Rupali

As the episode starts, Aparna walks in to see Imlie busy singing bhajans in her own style. She requests Aparna to sing with her and she does. Later, the family gathers around the hall and Imlie lightens up the mood with her unique bhajans. She notices Pranav is busy with his phone and she takes the phone from him and places it right in front of everyone and asks him to join them in the celebrations.

Meanwhile Aditya is busy talking with his editor and Imlie asks him to put his phone away. Pankaj asks Aditya to take Imlie with him in his new project, so that she would get some experience. Aditya tells them she already is part of it. Pankaj asks them who is the MLA that he's after. Just as he reveals his name, Pranav gets a call from the MLA. Imlie notices how quick he was to take his phone and Imlie questions his intentions.

Pranav gets a call from the MLA who asks him to hurry things up. Pranav decides he will have to win the family’s trust so that they would leave him alone. He decides to start with Rupali, who is the easiest to win over. He takes greeting cards from Dhruv’s room and he runs into Imlie on his way out. Imlie has doubts about his presence there and Pranav again mocks Imlie by telling her he will have what he wants.

Rupali happily tells everyone about Pranav gifting her the greeting card. Imlie realises that it was stolen from Dhruv’s room. She doesn’t tell her as she doesn’t want to hurt her feelings. Later, Meethi advises her to tell Rupali the truth and she decides to talk to Rupali. As the episode ends, Imlie tells Rupali the truth about the card and how she thinks Pranav is faking love for her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

