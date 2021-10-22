Imlie, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Malini turns Rupali against Imlie

As the episode starts, Imlie is trying to explain to Rupali how Pranav has been lying to her. Malini interferes and accuses Imlie of unnecessarily doubting Pranav. She asks her how she can know the feelings of a woman who is losing her husband. Rupali seems convinced with what Malini is trying to say and asks Imlie why she isn’t supportive of her relation, while she is the one who supported her in her relation with Aditya, much more than anyone else. Malini is happy that she is able to turn at least one of Imlie’s supporters against her.

Imlie approaches Aditya so that she could tell him about the situation with Rupali. Aditya gets a call from his office asking to present the evidence to the office. Pranav overhears it and decides to take the evidence as soon as possible. Imlie decides not to tell Aditya about Rupali as he is busy with his work. On his way, Pranav is caught up with Rupali who wants to plan a trip with him. Pranav manages to escape from there. Just as Pranav is about to steal the pen drive, Imlie arrives with police and for a moment Pranav thinks they came for him.

Imlie notices Pranav lurking around the idol and she wonders what he is after. Imlie gets caught up with guests and Pranav disappears. As Pranav runs away from the hall, he stumbles into Rupali and the pen drive slips to the floor. Imlie arrives and accuses him of stealing the pen drive and asks Rupali to search him. Pranav, who knows the pen drive slipped off, asks Rupali to do the same. As she doesn’t find the pen drive, Rupali asks Imlie to leave them alone. As the episode ends, Aditya asks Imlie for the pen drive and she wonders what she should tell him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

