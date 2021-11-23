Imlie, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Pankaj and Harish pay a surprise visit to Imlie

As the episode starts, Imlie is set to start her assignment. She tries to work on the laptop, but she doesn’t know how to turn it on. Imlie decides to trust her brain and go forward without the laptop. Aditya’s editor asks him how would Imlie complete such a difficult task in a short period of time alone and Aditya tells him, Imlie isn’t willing to take his help. The editor appoints Aditya as Imlie’s mentor and asks her to do the project together. The editor then meets Aryan and asks him if he isn’t too harsh with Imlie. Aryan tells him that he wants to find out if she crumbles or turns out to be diamond, under pressure.

The family doesn’t trust Harish to deliver the lunch box and Rupali tells them she shall join him as she wants to repair the phone. Malini recalls that the phone contains evidence against her. Aditya takes Imlie to a big enterprise to conduct the interview but Imlie decides to take the interview of a poor couple running the tea stall. Aditya asks Imlie to let go off her ego and they have an argument about it. Imlie interview the lady who is running the tea stall and she brings out her grievance of being pushed around by her husband even after doing all the work.

After the interview, Imlie refuses to take the ride along with Aditya and leaves on her own. Harish and Pankaj pay a surprise visit to Imlie and give her the ladoos Aparna made for her. Aryan’s sister and mother are after him to choose a girl and he suddenly remembers about Imlie and wonders if she has completed her assignment. Imlie has a hard time staying awake after having the ladoos. Malini tries to create doubts in Aditya’s mind regarding Imlie and Aryan. As the episode ends, Imlie completely falls asleep, without completing her assignment.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

