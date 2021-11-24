Imlie, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Aryan is impressed by Imlie’s work

As the episode starts, Aditya is worried when he doesn’t see Imlie on her seat. Aditya’s boss informs him that Imlie has already arrived and she is in Aryan’s cabin. Imlie recalls how she was woken up by her warden; who splashed water on her for keeping the lights on. Imlie sets her sight on Aryan’s chair and decides to have fun with it, until she falls of it.

Aryan walks in to see his chair and Imlie on the floor, he picks up his chair and tells Imlie if she wants to be on his chair, she will have to earn it. Later, Imlie presents her article and tells Aryan why she chooses to do an article on the poor rather than an MNC. Aryan is impressed by the fact that it will get more reach.

Aditya returns home and Aparna asks him about Imlie’s assignment. Aditya tells her how he doesn’t get to talk much to Imlie. Malini jumps in to vouch for Aditya and tries to win his heart by showing him a book in which she keeps his articles.

Aryan returns home to find out that his mother and sister are impressed by Imlie’s article. One of his servants too, tells him how much she was touched by Imlie’s article.

Imlie distributes her newspaper among her hostel mates and she gets a call from her mother Meethi, who is really happy for her. She tries to talk to Imlie about Aditya, but Imlie makes it clear she won’t be going back to Aditya, until he understands Malini’s true nature.

Tripathis eagerly check out Imlie’s article and Aditya is surprised to know that Imlie’s article has come on the first page itself. Malini tries to cause a rift between him and Imlie, and asks Aditya how did an intern manage to be better than him.

As the episode ends, Aryan accompanies his mother to the temple, on the way, she tries to cheer him up. His mother asks him what is worrying him so much and Aryan recalls flashbacks with his brother-in-law.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

