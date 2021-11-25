Imlie, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Aditya expresses his disappointment to Imlie

As the episode starts, Imlie visits the temple and expresses her happiness over having her article published. She then meets Aparna and Radha who express their regret, as they couldn’t treat her properly, when they should have. Imlie takes care leave, and Radha hopes for happiness in Imlie’s life. Imlie then runs into Aryan and just as Aryan asks her to get out there, Aryan’s mother meets Imlie. They have a conversation in their broken English. Aryan’s mother asks him to take Imlie to the office with him.

Both Imlie and Aryan deny her request at the same time. Imlie keeps telling her how fast Aryan drives his car and Aryan gets annoyed by it. In the end, Aryan’s mother forces him to take a ride with Imlie to his office. As they head towards the car, Imlie mocks Aryan’s walk. Aparna tells the family how she met Imlie at the temple and Malini asks her if she expressed her gratitude towards Aditya for her success. As Aparna doesn’t recall Imlie doing it, Malini tells everyone, Imlie owes her success to Aditya, but she didn’t even thank him, as she has someone else for her support now. Rupali reminds her Imlie doesn’t need anyone’s support.

On their way to the office, Imlie learns that her article was chosen over Aditya’s and Imlie expresses her concerns about it. Aryan asks her why she is so upset about Aditya and Imlie tells him it’s just because he is her mentor. Rupali and Nishant make plans to take Aditya to Imlie and Malini overhears it. Imlie arrives at the office in Aryan’s car and Aditya is annoyed as he sees it. Imlie tries to console Aditya about the article, but an argument breaks out between them. As the editors ask them to keep their couple fight off the office, Aryan learns that Imlie is Aditya’s wife. As the episode ends, the office assistant brings a register for Aryan’s signature and he notices Imlie has cut the name Tripathi from her name and Aryan confirms that their relationship isn’t going well.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

