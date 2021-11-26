Imlie, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Imlie is expelled from hostel

As the episode starts, Imlie arrives at her hostel to see that her warden is in no mood to welcome her. She questions Imlie for roaming around in a rich man’s car and accuses her of lying that she didn’t have money to buy treats for them. Imlie asks her to leave her alone but her warden snatches her bag and pulls her things out to see if she has money. Imlie angrily lashes out at her and the warden asks Imlie to vacate the hostel.

Nishant and Rupali call Aditya and remind him of the surprise they have arranged for Imlie and Aditya tells them he is busy and has work to do. Later, Malini calls the hostel warden and thanks her for her help as she sent Imlie away from the hostel in return for the money Malini promised to pay her.

Imlie breaks down in tears as she walks through the road all alone. She doesn’t know what to do, as she is homeless, in the middle of the night. She almost proceeds to call Aditya, but she doesn’t when she recalls what she said to him, when she left Tripathis. Imlie gets a call from Meethi and Dulari Devi, who were worried about her. Imlie tells her everything is alright; she just has some work to do.

Nishant and Rupali are all set to go for party with Imlie, but their plans are shattered as Imlie tells them she has work to do. Back at the office Aditya puts Imlie’s news cut out on the notice board, but Aryan goes one step ahead and puts up a big copy of it in the notice board.

Suddenly they hear some noise outside and Aryan checks it out and finds Imlie around the parking area but he keeps it to himself. Just as both of them leave, Imlie sneaks into the office. Before Imlie could settle in, Aditya walks into the office. As the episode ends, Aditya stands shocked as he sees Imlie there.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

