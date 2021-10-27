Imlie, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Malini breaks down as Aparna accepts Imlie as her daughter-in-law

As the episode starts, the family is busy planning their surprise for Imlie and they also want to keep it a secret from Aditya too. Malini arrives at the table and so does Imlie. Harish shouts at Imlie, just to get rid of her, but Imlie who doesn’t know what he is doing, leaves sadly. Malini asks the family what they are planning and Aparna reveals her plans to surprise Imlie. Aditya walks in and overhears it. Aparna has no choice but to tell him that she has finally decided to accept Imlie as her daughter-in-law and tells him about the surprise the family is planning for her.

Malini gets uncomfortable as she realises the family is going to accept Imlie as their daughter-in-law and she goes to her room and destroys it. Malini breaks down and asks herself what happened between her and Aditya. She burns Imlie photo and vows to send her away from her life for good.

Imlie is sad at the family’s behaviour and Aditya consoles her. Imlie asks Aditya will she ever succeed in gaining the family's trust. Imlie tries to leave but Aditya challenge her to a dandiya dance off.

The family is distributing dresses for Garba Night and Radha passes on one to Imlie and calls it an extra piece. Imlie is saddened again by the family’s behaviour. Aditya questions their actions and is worried for Imlie’s feelings. Malini asks the family if she can invite her parents and Aditya doesn’t allow it. Aparna allows it and tells them she has been wanting to invite Meethi.

Dev informs Meethi and Anu about the invitation from the Tripathis and Meethi is delighted to know the family has started caring for Imlie. As the episode ends, Anu is annoyed at Meethi's excitement and vows to crush her happiness.

We have watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

