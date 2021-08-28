Imlie, 28 August, Written Update: Malini challenges Imlie

In the latest episode, Malini feels bad seeing Imlie in that game with Aditya. Anu asks Malini how she lost with Dulari since they both took the ring at the same time. Nishant appreciates their love as they both love each other in the same way. Dulari jokes about their first night. Anu alerts Malini as it is her last chance to bring Aditya back. Malini asks for the ring back from Imlie. Malini snatches the ring but Imlie is stubborn to give, then Malini throws the ring. Aditya asks them what they are doing. Imlie tells Aditya that Malini is confused about her ring size that’s why she taking the ring. Aditya puts the ring on Imlie and asks Malini to check a second time. Malini challenges Imlie that she will take Aditya back from her. Imlie tells her that she is worried about her. Malini tells her that from friendship, love is very easy.

Imlie tells Satyakam that they both won the game. Satyakam asks Meeti that will she stay for some more in the city, then Meeti says that she has to be there with Imlie as her support. Rupali asks Aparna and her mother why they are preparing food. She tells them that no one will come to see Imlie but Dulari comes to tell her that she has already informed the neighborhood. Dulari asks Aparna to give Imlie a saree, and then, she gives her old sarees. Rupali scolds her mother and Aparna that they are behaving inappropriately with Imlie. But Imlie shows her talent by making lehenga from that old saree, Rupali appreciates that. Malini asks Aditya to come with her to buy some gifts for Imlie for the next ritual. At the time they were going, Aditya informs Imlie as they are going for gifts. Imlie puts kajol on Aditya’s neck and gets all romantic. Then Aditya leaves, but Imlie didn’t feel right.