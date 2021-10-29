Imlie, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Imlie finally completes her rituals

As the episode starts, the Tripathis are in position to start their dandiya dance. Malini approaches Aditya and Imlie takes her to the side and asks her to stay away from dandiya, to take care of her child. The family commences dandiya dance, Anu and Malini are angered by it. Anu tries to hit Aditya and she is blocked by Aparna. She gets caught up in between the family and as she gets out, she tries to hit Aditya with dandiya again and she is stopped by Imlie.

Malini goes to her room in anger and she is consoled by Dev. He asks her to put aside her personal priorities and think about her child so that she will have her sweet Malini again. Malini asks him what he will do if she fails to be Malini, Dev pledges his support in making her a better person.

Just as Imlie and Aditya finish off their dandiya dance, they notice that everyone has disappeared. Both Aditya and Imlie’s faces are covered as if they are being kidnapped. Just as they remove the mask, Aditya and Imlie are amazed to see the arrangements. Imlie doesn’t understand what’s going on and Aparna tells her how one of the house entry rituals was left unfulfilled. Just as Aparna is about to commence the ritual, Malini interrupts.

She requests everyone to allow her to do the ritual and Aditya tells her it’s for Imlie to decide. She tells Imlie, even if she may not believe it, she is genuinely happy for her and someone has made her realize her mistakes. Imlie allows her to perform the ritual and Imlie and Aditya complete the house entry.

Imlie is in the kitchen and Malini approaches her with a bowl of imli and reminds her how she taught her to eat imli. She tries to hand over the bowl of imli to her and Imlie refuses to take it. As the episode ends, Imlie tells her she can do whatever she wants to convince the family, but she won’t make the same mistake of trusting her again.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Imlie counters Anu’s plans