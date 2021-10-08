Imlie, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Aditya opens up to Imlie

The episode starts with doctor asking Malini to come with him, so that he can have a check up of her. Malini refuses to go with the doctor and keeps telling them she is alright. Just as Aditya is about to take Malini for the checkup, Rupali tells him to stay with Imlie and takes Malini with her.

Aditya finally gets Imlie on the date that he hoped for. As Aditya asks Imlie to talk, Imlie tries to tell him how Malini doesn’t care for her child. Aditya doesn’t buy what Imlie tells him and tries to explain her Malini’s condition. Imlie asks Aditya if he needs proof, and vows to bring it.

Imlie confronts Malini for her lack of care for her child. Malini asks Imlie to stop pretending to care for her child. Imlie vows to give Malini’s child, a mother’s care, if Malini doesn’t.

Just as the family leaves Malini’s room after paying her a visit, Imlie notice how Aditya confined his words to Malini with just a “good night”. Imlie asks him why he’s having a hard time talking to Malini and Aditya explains his situation; how he had to be father before even recovering from what happened between him and Malini. He tells her how he’s been caught between being a good husband to her and being a father to his child.

Next morning Aditya is about to leave for his work and he asks Aparna to make lunch for Imlie as well and tells her he will be giving Imlie a ride to her college. Imlie is delighted when she overhears it. Imlie notices Malini is struggling with her health, yet wanting to go to college with Aditya. As the episode ends, Imlie wonders what she can do to take care of Malini.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform

