Imlie, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Imlie leaves the house

As the episode starts, Imlie is still angry at Aditya for questioning her. Aditya asks her to let go of her ego and just answer the question. Imlie tells her it isn’t about the ego, it is about his trust. Imlie reminds him that no one questions one's trust and trust is what has held them together. Imlie tells him she is done talking and she starts removing her mangal sutra. The family rushes to Imlie and tries to stop her from doing it. But Imlie refuses to listen to their request and she throws the mangal sutra into fire. Meethi breaks down as she sees it and she asks Imlie if she realises what she did.

Aditya reminds her all he wanted was to learn the truth. Aditya asks if she is planning to leave him like every other time and Imlie tells him not like other times when she has returned. She tells him she won’t leave a reason for her to come back and she starts wiping off her sindhoor. The family begs Imlie to stop but she doesn’t listen to them. Imlie makes her way out of the house and Aparna begs Aditya to stop her. Aditya refuses to stop and reminds Imlie that he won’t be coming after her if she leaves him this time. Anu and Malini are delighted to see the turn of events, but Malini pretends to stop Imlie from leaving.

Aparna urges the family to go after Imlie as it’s their responsibility to bring her back. They come out and see no sign of Imlie. Imlie who is hiding sees this and begs for their forgiveness. Sundar finds Imlie and he hands over her books to her as he knows it’s most important thing for her. Imlie ask Sundar to take blessings from the family on behalf of her. Family returns home and informs everyone they didn’t find Imlie. As the episode ends, Aditya rushes out in search of Imlie.

