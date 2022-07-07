Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan posts PIC with 'living legend' Ranbir Kapoor; Says 'Now, I'll just gloat'

The television show, Imlie's male lead, Fahmaan Khan, is currently on cloud nine, after meeting his favourite actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Fahmaan met him on the set of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar when the Bollywood actor came to promote his upcoming film, Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. They made for a handsome pair in this frame and fans couldn't stop discussing how great the picture looked. By the look of this picture, it can be seen that the duo had a great time.

Fahmaan Khan shared the picture with Ranbir Kapoor on his Instagram and captioned the picture, "I have no words to type. I probably said all I had to, to him. So now, I'll just gloat. #livinglegend #ranbirkapoor #topoftheworld." As soon as Fahmaan uploaded the picture, fans were all praises for them. One fan wrote, "2 hottest person in one frame (sic)" while another user penned, "Omgggg.....I'm confused who is hotter ??? (sic)"

Check out the picture here:

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has been hogging the limelight for its fun concept and is widely enjoyed by the audience. The fans are excited to see Ranbir Kapoor interacting with their favourite actor, Fahmaan Khan.

About Fahmaan Khan in Imlie

Talking about Fahmaan Khan, he entered the show, Imlie midway as a parallel lead. However, after Aditya's character was ended, Fahmaan's role, Aryan Singh Rathore took center stage, and his love story with Imlie developed. His pairing with Sumbul Touqueer is being hailed by the audience and hailed as 'Arylie' by the show's fans.

Imlie always finds space in the top 5 spots on the TRP chart, and the cast of the show performs well on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar too. Sumbul's cartwheel in saree left everyone amazed whereas Akshara's song, 'Kaise Hua' from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film, Kabir Singh has also gone viral. Overall, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is a fun fiesta for the audience.

