Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan talks about Gashmeer Mahajani’s exit and him playing the main lead

Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? fame Fahmaan Khan is presently playing the lead in the popular show, Imlie. The actor had joined the show as its parallel lead, but with the exit of the main lead Gashmeer Mahajani, the track is now centered around him. Talking about him becoming the lead, Fahmaan shared with ETimes that he liked the role and that it was a prominent one.

Fahmaan said, “No, I didn't know anything with surety. Firstly, I was skeptical initially to take up this offer as before taking up Imlie I had played a lead in a show and here I was entering a show mid-way as a prominent character but then not as lead. Then I spoke to the creative team and I genuinely liked the character and how it was written. I didn't know that Gashmeer (Mahajani) was planning to quit at the time but I knew that my character is going to get prominent day by day. After I shot for the mock shoot and I had a word with the creative team, I loved my character so much that I didn't really care what is going to happen later on in the show.”

Talking about Gashmeer’s exit he said, "Gashmeer is a great actor and the reason for which he has quit Imlie is best known to him. But I had a great time working with him. The complete credit for the smooth transition of Gashmeer leaving the show and my character taking center stage goes to the makers. With people complimenting me for my role and with the ratings of the show not dropping after Gashmeer's exit, I thank god for all that. Thankfully there hasn't been much trolling for me on social media too. I have come across a few quarrels among fans but nothing against me. I am happy that the fans have accepted me with open arms as the lead of the show."

He said that he wouldn't mind being a part of a show for several years if it is doing well and the story is moving somewhere. Fahmaan added that he doesn't think he is okay with having kids on-screen at present.



