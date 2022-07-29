Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan warns fans to not spread hatred against actors: Keep your negativity to yourself

Fahmaan Khan is amongst the well-known actors and is presently winning hearts with his amazing performance in the daily soap Imlie. His on-screen pairing with Sumbul Touqueer is being hailed by the audiences. Today, Fahmaan was quite upset and furious as some of his fan pages were spreading negativity against his former co-stars. The actor took to his Instagram handle and schooled those fan clubs who are constantly doing this.

Fahmaan has many fan clubs dedicated to him and seems like the actor is upset about one of the fans club that spread hatred. The actor seemed extremely upset and voice his anger in the video. Fahmaan started with the video by saying, "I am making this video with regards to all the negativity and hatred which a lot of people have been spreading towards the actors I have worked with previously." He also said, "Apke liye ye battle hoga, timepass hoga, mazak hoga lekin hm actors din bhar mehnat karte hai apko entertain krne ke liye." Fahmaan also clearly mentioned in the video that he doesn't want this kind of fandom that spreads negativity to others.

Fahmaan gave a warning to the people who have been constantly spreading negativity on social media and said that he'd report their accounts and get their social media deleted if the thing happens next time. At the end of the video, he asks fans to stop spreading hatred and negativity.

In the caption of this video, Fahmaan wrote, "This is a very serious issue and I am highly disappointed in all of you who have been doing this. I will not accept any of this anymore. Please be rest assured that I will take the time out and do what I have said in the video. I love everything you all do but negativity and hatred is unacceptable. Positivity in life reflects alot on who you are and will be as person. If you have negativity then please keep it to yourself and enjoy your life with it."

Talking about Fahmaan Khan, he entered the show, Imlie midway as a parallel lead. However, after Aditya's character was ended, Fahmaan's role, Aryan Singh Rathore took center stage, and his love story with Imlie developed. Sumbul Touqueer and his on-screen chemistry are being applauded by the audience and they are tagged as 'Arylie' by the show's fans.

