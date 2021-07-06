Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani takes a challenge to get back in shape post injury as show completes 200 episode

As the popular show Imlie completes 200 episodes, the stars of the show take to social media to express their happiness.

The popular TV show Imlie completed 200 episodes recently and the team is elated with the audience's response to the show. The show and the characters have been receiving immense love and respect from the audience. It is one of the most popular shows on the TV screens at present and has been making it to the top on the BARC rating for the past numerous weeks. On the special day of the show, the lead actor, Gashmeer Mahajani shared a picture of himself on social media.

He shared a self-motivation post in which he was standing in front of the mirror with a bare upper body. He said that he had endured an injury in his neck and back, due to which he could not work out for the past one month, but now, he will get back to his old form in a month. He wrote in the caption, “I haven’t been able to exercise because of my neck and back injury since the last 1 month. But today as my show completes a milestone, I shall start with my mission to get back in shape. Posting this pic of mine which is exactly what I look like today. Will post a picture from the men’s room exactly a month from now. Let’s see the difference then! Stay Motivated. Godspeed.”

The actress Ritu Chaudhry Seth, who plays the role of Gashmeer’s mother Aparna, shared pictures of the cast on her social media handle. She wrote a sweet caption, “And we are 200 episodes old today! What a beautiful journey its been so far... Not without its share of ups and downs... But I guess that's what makes the journey all the more interesting and memorable! Look forward to many many more episodes to come. A big shoutout to all the fans and viewers of the show for giving us so much love and support always! And most importantly a big thank you to my beautiful producers and the team for being so awesome every single day!!”

Imlie was first aired on November 16, 2020, and is one of the most popular shows on TV. The main cast of the show includes Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ritu Chaudhry Seth, and others.

