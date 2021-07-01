Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer opens up on her struggling days & bond with father; ‘I want to make him happy’

Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer talks about her struggling days with her father and how she wishes to buy a house for him.

The actress of the top-rated daily soap Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer, recently talked in an interview with ETimes TV about her tough days and her special bond with her father. The actress talked about shooting for two months in Hyderabad during the lockdown situation and the cast finally moving back to Mumbai. Sharing her experience of staying away from home for so long, she said, “I really missed my family while I was away from home. I missed my dad a lot. I am really close to him. I missed having ghar ka khaana.”

Talking about her bond with her father, she said, “My parents got divorced when I was six, though life was different yet not difficult as I loved my dad who took care of me and my sister like a father and mother, both. My father used to wake us up for school, get us ready, prepare our breakfast, and then after we used to go to school he would go to work. I now want to do things for him. I want to make him happy."

She added that she had seen some very difficult days. She said, “I remember how he sold everything before coming to Mumbai. Although the days of our struggle were not too many, yet they were tough. There used to be days when the only meal for the day would be one vada pav but we never complained.” She also shared that they live in a rented apartment in Mumbai at present. Now as she is earning well, she feels blessed and wishes to buy a house for her father.

The young actress who plays the lead of the show will be turning 18 in November and is very eager for that day. She shared that she is eager to get vaccinated for COVID 19. Sumbul said, “Almost everyone on the sets of my show is vaccinated, barring me. Though I am taking utmost precautions, I am really scared, especially because of the new variant of Coronavirus, which people are predicting can be the cause of the third wave in the country."

