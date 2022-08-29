Imlie lead Fahmaan Khan to quit the show; Actor to wrap the shoot in mid September

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's daily soap Imlie is one of the most popular shows among the audiences. The show has been on the TRP top 5 list since it has been on-air. While the audience is liking the pairing of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, there have been reports about Fahmaan aka Aryan Singh Rathore quitting the show.

A while ago, when Gul Khan shared a post on social media, it caught the attention of many fans and they were wondering what is up with the show and its future. It had 'Season finale' written over it, making everyone wonder what's the fate of the show.

And now, as per sources, Fahmaan is quitting the show Imlie after all. Sources close to the sets have it that the actor will be exiting the show and further, we also hear that he might shoot his last sometime in mid-September. In addition, there were also reports that the show might witness a new season and go off-air altogether.

Fahmaan fans and all the Arylie fans, however, might be in for mighty disappointment if and when this happens since they will miss the actor and his chemistry with Sumbul as well.

Meanwhile, Fahmaan had recently slammed fans in a long post for speaking ill of his former co-star. He seemed rather annoyed at the things going on, and made sure to speak up on the same. He also told everyone that this would be the first and last time he has spoken on this subject.

Imlie originally featured Gashmeer Mahajani as the male lead the fans were mighty upset when the actor decided to leave the show. He is gearing up for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

