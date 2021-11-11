Imlie, November 11, 2021, Written Update: Imlie refuses Aditya’s request to return home

As the episode starts, Imlie watches the stranger get into the ring with one of the wrestlers. After a brief fight, the guy knocks the wrestler out. Aditya calls in the police and arrests everyone including the guy. Imlie interferes and stops the police from arresting him. She tells everyone how he saved the life of the other wrestler in the ring. The police finally declare the stranger innocent and as he is about to leave, Aditya asks him who he is. He tells Aditya that he is new in town and everything will change from now on.

The stranger drives by Imlie as she is about to enter the college and he splashes water on Imlie’s face. Imlie asks him if this is how he repays for her helping him out. The stranger tells her he doesn’t need anyone’s help. Aditya comes running and he decides to go after him. Imlie asks him if he has been able to beat up everyone that has hurt her and she turns his bike’s rear-view mirror to his face and shows the person who hurt her most. Aditya asks Imlie to return home with her but she refuses.

The stranger watches all of it from his car and he tells himself that he will indeed be meeting Aditya Tripathi. Aditya returns home and stops the diya from going out. Aparna watches it and asks if he is planning to live with the sorrow of not having Imlie in his life. Malini interferes and tells Aparna that Aditya will move on just like he moved on from her. Aparna reminds Malini Imlie is Aditya’s true love and she was just his friend.

Imlie is seen sleeping on the footpath near her college and she has a dream about Sita Maiya; who asks her to choose new paths to her destiny. As the episode ends, Imlie wakes up and realizes it was a dream, but she finds a flower by her side that she considers as a sign.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

