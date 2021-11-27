Imlie, November 27, 2021, Written Update: Aryan warns Imlie to do her activities outside the office

As the episode starts, Aditya returns to office to get his files but he decides to leave as he doesn’t find them on his table. Aditya drops his pen to the floor and almost catches Imlie who is hiding under his table. Just as he bends down to get his pen, Malini makes her way into the office. Malini tells him she was worried as he was already upset about Imlie’s article being chosen over his.

Just as Malini and Aditya leave the office, Malini sees the reflection of Imlie hiding under the table. She decides not to inform Aditya as he might show sympathy towards her. Arpita and her mother plan a party, so that Aryan would meet some girls, which would tempt him to get married.

Next morning Imlie is woken up by dust, as the cleaning staff, sweeps the floor. Imlie then takes a bath in the office and she roams around the office drying her hair and clothes, all the while singing. Aryan walks into see this and Imlie is at shock as he catches her. She lies to him that her clothes got dirty on the way.

Aryan hears Imlie praying and he confronts her. He asks her to keep her activities off the office and gives her a final warning. Aditya and the rest of employees walk in to see Aryan taking part in Imlie’s Pooja. Aditya questions Imlie’s action and Imlie lashes out at him for asking the wrong question again. Aditya tells her that he forgot she had her own rules for her friends.

Rupali is about to head towards the shop to repair her phone. Malini asks her to stay as she has ordered food for everyone. As the episode ends, Malini locks the drawer in which Rupali has kept her phone so that she wouldn’t reach the shop on time.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Aditya expresses his disappointment to Imlie