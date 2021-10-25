Imlie, October 25, 2021, Written Update: Imlie reveals the truth to Aditya

As the episode starts, Imlie and Pranav are brought into Aditya’s lockup. Aditya doesn’t understand why they are there and Imlie jokingly tells him they were trying to stop a thief. Imlie decides not to tell Aditya the truth about Pranav in the open as he might destroy the pen drive. Meanwhile, Pranav is worried about the silence between them. Imlie gets close with Aditya, to inform him about Pranav’s truth.

She tries to write on Aditya’s back with her fingers and Aditya thinks Imlie is trying to get romantic with him. Finally, Aditya understands what Imlie was trying to say and he gets furious as he learns it. Imlie tries to control Aditya and he understands it isn’t wise to lash out at Pranav, there.

Pranav and Imlie are released from lockup and Imlie promises him to take care of the situation. Just as Pranav promises the MLA to give him the pen drive, Imlie tells him he'll be coming with him to the house. Pranav denies it, but he is forced to go back home, as the inspector asks him to be back as the investigation is going on.

Pankaj and Harish return from the police station with Imlie and Pranav and everyone is worried about the absence of Aditya with them. Imlie tells the police that she will help them in their search for evidence and Malini asks her to keep her drama away.

Pranav is angered as the MLA tells him he himself is coming to him to get the pen drive. Rupali asks him about Aditya and Pranav expresses his contempt. Rupali is upset about Pranav’s behavior but she convinces herself it was her fault. Towards the end of the episode, children arrive dressed up for the function and Imlie suddenly gets an idea to solve the issue. She gives instructions to them regarding her plan.

