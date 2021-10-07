Imlie, October 7, 2021, Written Update: Anu tricks Imlie

As the episode starts, everyone is at the dinner table, except for Imlie, who is taking proof from the priest with the help of Dulari. Aditya wants to meet Imlie and just as he leaves, Malini tries to stop him, but she fails to do it.

Aditya approaches Imlie with his request to go on a date, but Imlie isn’t in the mood to talk to Aditya. They both make their way to the dinner table. Nishant asks Aditya, why he did not be with Imlie.

Aditya tells him how he didn’t even get a chance to tell her that he was asking her on a date as she straightaway rejected him. Nishant convinces Aditya that he will somehow have to take Imlie to date and he asks him to write a letter about it and he shall deliver it to her. Anu overhears Aditya’s plans and decides to stop Nishant from delivering the letter to Imlie at all cost.

Just as Nishant is about to give Imlie the letter, Anu takes the seat next to her. She tells Imlie that she will be feeding her with her own hands, since she lost, the game the played tonight. Anu and Imlie start feeding each other and Harish is in disbelief.

Finally with the help of Rupali and Dulari, Nishant manages to deliver the letter to Imlie, and just as Imlie leaves, Malini leaves with her. Malini is the first to arrive at the dinner table arranged by Aditya. Imlie arrives on the scene with Malini’s doctor and reveals the truth about Malini’s condition. Malini denies knowing it and the doctor asks her to come with him for a checkup. As the episode ends, Malini decides she won’t leave as long as Imlie is with Aditya.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, October 2, 2021, Written Update: Imlie reaches home by herself