Imlie: Preet Kaur Nayak reveals upcoming twists in Aditya and Imlie's relationship

Actress Preet Kaur Nayak, who is playing a pivotal role in the show 'Imlie', has opened up about the new twists and turns that viewers will witness in the coming days.

In the upcoming episodes, Rupali (Preet Kaur Nayak) will be throwing an anniversary party for her brother Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan), which has a significant twist.

Preet says that Imlie would come back only when Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) leaves the house. She explains how she felt when her husband Pranav (Sailesh Prakash Gulaban) cheated on her. She somehow managed to explain Imlie's pain to Aditya. After the discussion, Rupali decides to plan an anniversary party for Imlie and Aditya.

She says: "Aditya was in two minds about brining Imlie back. I am a heart to heart conversation I explained him, would you expect your own sister (that's me) to return to her husband and come face to face with the other woman? If not, how can you expect Imlie to face Malini."

She further adds: "To welcome Imlie we decided to do something grand by arranging a party on their first anniversary. But during the planning, we forgot to invite Imlie. There will be huge drama which will happen after that, which I won't be able to reveal now."

Now how this twist will bring a change in the chemistry of Aditya and Imlie in the show is to be seen.

