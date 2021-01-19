Imlie: Aditya and Imlie to have a narrow escape in a blast in upcoming twist

Viewers will get to see high voltage drama in the upcoming episode of the serial Imlie. Aditya and Imlie will witness near to death situation.

Star Plus show Imlie has been garnering attention from the viewers because of its different storyline. Viewers are showering lot of love on the lead couple Aditya and Imlie and their hate relationship. The makers are ensuring to keep the audience glued to television by bringing many twists and turns. Currently, the track is showing Aditya is at Imlie’s village. He is getting royal treatment because he is son-in-law. But no one knows that he has come to leave Imlie forever.

The channel has released a new promo showing Aditya and Imlie have a narrow escape in a blast. As reported in the media, some gang attacks Pagdandiya village with deadly bombs following which Aditya and Imlie get trapped. They tried to save each other and almost have a near-death situation. The title track of the film is also played here. Both Aditya and Imlie are seen running for their lives and there is black smoke emanating from behind.

The serial is ruling the TRP charts from day one. Aditya and Imlie are forcefully married. Aditya is not happy with Imlie and does not accept her as his wife. He has neither told about his marriage at his home. Aditya is married to some other girl in the city and loves her a lot. He does not want to lose her.

Imlie is a serial about a village girl who has been married to a boy named Aditya without her permission. Gashmeer Mahajani is playing the lead role of Aditya and Sumbul Touqeer is essaying the role of Imlie.

Also Read: Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer OPENS up about her journey to fame & living her father’s dream of making big in life

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×