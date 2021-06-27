Imlie SPOILER: Imlie finally gets to know about her real father; How will she react?

A major truth will be unfolded in the show. Viewers will be seeing how Imlie reacts to the situation.

Star Plus’s popular show Imlie is entertaining the audience with its storyline. The show has also managed to rule the TRP charts for months. It continues to remain on third position for so long while other shows like Anupamaa and Ghum Hain Kisii Key Pyarr Mein positions were changed. Produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films, the viewers are seeing a lot of high voltage drama in the show. The lead actors Imlie (played by Sumbul Touqeer) and Aditya (played by Gashmeer Mahajani) are trying hard to hide their relationship amid their duties towards their families.

Amid this, there are other major revelations that have also shown. There are so many truths which Imlie doesn’t know and will know soon. They will bring a drastic change in her life. Among them is Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) has recently come to know about Imlie is her sister. But she did not reveal to anyone and hides it from both families including her husband Aditya. But in the upcoming week, viewers see that Imlie will get to know the big truth of her life.

She will come to known that Dev (Indraneel Bhattacharya) is her father and she is Malini’s sister. How will she react after knowing this truth? Will she question them or just leave? It will be really interesting to see her next move.

There are reports going on that the makers are also planning for a leap. So, will this truth revelation is hinting towards the upcoming lead.

Credits :IWMBuzz

