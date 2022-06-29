Imlie star Fahmaan Khan twins with Sumbul Touqeer in maroon; Says 'We're ready'

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry as Aryan and Imlie has been winning hearts. Their banter and antics on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar have also left everyone talking about the special bond they share with each other. In one of the recent episodes, Arjun Bijlani questioned the duo if they are a couple for real. While Sumbul was shocked to hear that question and did not have any response, Fahmaan handled the situation well.

On Wednesday, Fahmaan Khan took to his Instagram account to share a romantic picture with Sumbul that has once again caught everyone's eyes. Imlie's former actor Arham Abbasi dropped "couple" with a red heart emoji on this post. Fans also hailed the pair and expressed the desire of seeing them together more often. This picture of Fahmaan and Sumbul is from one of the upcoming episodes of Imlie. He captioned this post, "Are you ready for #Arylie on the floor?? Coz we're ready with it. #imlie (sic)"

Check out the photo here:

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqueer are seen hand-in-hand all set to dance. They were seen twinning in maroon with each other. She wore a maroon and black saree whereas Fahmaan looked dashing in a three-piece suit of the same colour. As soon as he uploaded the picture, fans flooded his comment section with love and fire emojis. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen. One user wrote, "Best couple Arylie in the world," whereas another user said, "Best show imlie usse bhi best #Arylie."

Fahmaan Khan plays the role of Aryan Singh Rathore, who entered midway through the show. His character had shades of grey initially but now Sumbul and he are leading Imlie. The show often finds its spot in the TRP charts and the onscreen couple is giving their best shot in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar too.