Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer gives a glimpse of her bond with co-actor Fahmaan Khan & his generosity

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer starrer daily soap Imlie is presently one of the leading shows of the Telly world. It has maintained its place on the top 5 shows in the TRP list for the past many months. Fahmaan Khan entered the show only some time back but the audience is liking the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie on the TV screens. During the recent night shoot of the show, Fahmaan Khan was seen dropping off Sumbul in the morning even though both of them were very tired after the shoot.

Now we came across a video where one can see the special gesture of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan for Sumbul aka Imlie. In the video, one can see how the two had a night shoot and then Fahmaan drops Sumbul back home. Though he is sleepy, he takes the effort of dropping her back home and one can see that both the stars are tired. Imlie is seen telling everyone that pack up just happened and how tired and exhausted they are after the shoot.

In the present plot of the show, the storyline is focusing on Arpita’s marriage and how Imlie is trying to bring Sundar and Arpita together but Aryan is against her and he is against the proposal as he feels that Sundar is not right for his sister and he is against Imlie in this decision. The audience loves the chemistry between Imlie and Aryan and they are considered one of the most iconic pairs on television, and in no time her love story with Aditya was replaced by Aryan. As per the new promo of the show, Imlie will get pregnant and Aryan will leave her and go.

One of the reasons why their chemistry looks so real is because of the friendship and camaraderie they share off-screen. We have seen in BTS videos that the stars share on their social media account.

