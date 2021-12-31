Imlie's Fahmaan Khan on upcoming year 2022: Looking forward to growing more as an actor

Actor Fahmaan Khan, who is currently playing Aryan Singh Rathore in the popular show 'Imlie', considers the year 2021 as a blessing, and looks forward to growing more in 2022.

He says: "2021 was very welcoming for me. I was blessed to be part of two popular shows... I got so much love and support from my audience. I'm thankful to them for appreciating my work. I look forward to growing more as an actor and a human being in 2022. I aim to make my parents more proud of me."

Fahmaan, who made his acting debut in 2017 with the TV show 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?', wants to be recognised more for his acting over his looks.

"I believe in making a mark by performing well. I want to work hard and become famous for my acting. I don't want my viewers to remember me just for my looks. And for that I'm putting my best and respecting every work I take on. I play each role with dedication to impress my audience," he adds.

