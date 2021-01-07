Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer OPENS up about her journey to fame & living her father’s dream of making big in life

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently seen in the titular role in Star Plus’s daily soap Imlie and is being applauded for her stint in the show. Read on to know further about the actress’s personal life.

Star Plus’ popular show Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles seems to be giving a tough competition to other shows. Owing to fresh pairing and a simple yet relevant story, the show has been ruling the TRP charts. Notably, Sumbul has become a popular household name with her very first TV show and is receiving much love for her stint in the daily soap. Recently, the 18- years -old actress opened about her journey to fame and much more.

Sumbul, who is living her father’s dream of pursuing something big in life, shares “My father is a dance choreographer in several dance reality shows and he always wanted his kids to do something big in life. He saw that his kids -- my sister and I -- had a great interest in dancing so he gave this a thought and finally decided to pack his bags and bring us all to Mumbai from Delhi in 2016 where we could try our luck in the entertainment industry.”

She added, “So this acting ka keeda was basically given to me and my sister (who too is an actress) by our dad. My sister and I did a lot of Krishna and Ram Leela plays in Delhi from where we got inclined towards acting.”

Further, while giving an insight into her personal life, Sumbul said, "My parents got divorced when I was six, though life was different yet not difficult as I loved my dad who took care of me and my sister like a father and mother, both. My father used to wake us up for school, get us ready, prepare our breakfast and then after we used to go to school he would go to work. I was very close to my mother till we were in Delhi, my father didn't have any problems with that. But after we shifted to Mumbai, I lost touch with my mother."

Meanwhile, the current track of Imlie focuses on how Aditiya (Gashmeer Mahajani) is forced to visit Pagdandiya along with Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) wherein he (Aditiya) tells Imlie that this time she will not return back with him to the city and live in Pagdandiya forever.

Also Read: TRP Report: Indian Idol 12 premiere stands out & Imlie gets back to list; Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya in top 2

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×