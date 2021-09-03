An inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill gets mobbed as she arrives for Sidharth Shukla’s funeral; VIDEO

Television actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. He was 40-years-old and today his funeral will be held. Celebrities including Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Abhinav Shukla and others have reached cremation ground for the last rites. Shehnaaz Gill has also reached the ground. She has been in a bad state ever since the actor passed away. This is the first time she was spotted after his death. The actress was seen crying inconsolably.

In the video, Shehnaaz was seen seated with her brother in the car. She reached the Oshiwara crematorium for the last rites of Sidharth. While coming out of the car, her brother was seen protecting her. He helped her in getting inside the cremation ground. The actress was not in the state to speak. Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. They had also worked together in music videos.

Fans popularly called them SidNaaz. Even inside the reality show, the actress was fond of the actor and used to be seen protecting him.

To note, Rahul Mahajan had met Shehnaaz at the late actor’s residence. He said, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything.” The actress’ father Santokh Singh Sukh had also said that she is "not fine".

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had come together just a few days ago on Bigg Boss OTT. They shared the stage with who is hosting the current season.

