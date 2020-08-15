Independence Day 2020: Shaheer Sheikh, Kapil Sharma, Karan Tacker & others show their patriotic side

Actors including Shaheer Sheikh, Kapil Sharma, Karan Tacker among others extend wishes for Independence Day 2020. Check It out.

India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today. Today is the day to pause for a moment and remember the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters who have gifted us this free and democratic India. This year has redefined freedom in so many ways, thanks to the pandemic situation. Resonating with the sentiments of many others are our celebrities, who have extended their wishes to fans with a patriotic message. From Shaheer Sheikh, Kapil Sharma, to Jay Bhanushali with family, , Karanvir Bohra, Krishna Kaul, Asim Riaz, Tinaa Duttaa, among others have wishes fans on social media.

While Kapil and Arjun shared videos from their throwback parade around the borders, Jay and family wore the tricolour with pride as they marked the 74th Independence year of our country. Karan Tacker, who played the role of a special agent in web series Special Ops, said, "Freedom should be celebrated every day and I am ecstatic that my journey with Hotstar Specials' Special Ops taught me the same. Our soldiers and other officers give up their lives to ensure country's safety. I would like to take a moment and thank them for their invaluable and selfless service. They should be celebrated not just today, but every day."

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day!

