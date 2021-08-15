Independence Day 2021: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill & others wish fans on National Day

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also wished the nation while addressing from Red Fort in New Delhi. He has also announced many new things for building a stronger India. This year owing to the pandemic, schools did not celebrate Independence Day. On this National Day, celebrities from television to Bollywood took to their social handles and extended their warm wishes to fans. They also shared pictures with the national flag.

shared a picture of her with the national flag on Instagram stories. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill wished fans on Twitter. Rubina Dilaik shared the post and wrote, “Happiness is Free, Freedom is not! Use it wisely ….. #happyindependenceday ! Jai Hind.” shared a bunch of photos and penned a message for her fans. Sharing her picture, she wrote, "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. Happy Independence Day." Fans showered love on the actress. Many dropped heart emoticons and called her 'beautiful'.

Gurmeet Choudhary shared a picture of himself and wrote, "Happy Independence Day!" One fan commented on the actor's Independence Day post and wrote, "So many people might have forgotten, but I never will, the colourful flag of my country, furls so high. Happy Independence Day."

Take a look at the wishes:

Happy Independence Day India Jai Hind — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 15, 2021

Disha Parmar shared a video on her Instagram stories and wished fans. Rahul Vaidya shared a photo wearing a black colour leather jacket and posing. He is also holding the national flag in his hand.

