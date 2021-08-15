Independence Day 2021: Jasmin Bhasin, Delnaaz Irani & others share views on National Day

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today and stressed on building Aatmanirbhar Bharat. However, National Day has a lot of childhood memories. But apart from this, the day has a lot of meaning as many of our national leaders had sacrificed their lives for freedom. Television celebrities Jasmin Bhasin, Delnaaz Irani, Chitra Vakil Sharma, and others have shared their thoughts about this National Day and what Independence means for them.

Speaking on the same, actress Jasmin Bhasin said, “Independence means living life with a lot of responsibilities. India is a progressive nation and we need to value all that we have. We should focus on what we can be. We, as a nation, have huge potential.” Actress Sneha Namanandi said, “15th August reminds us of how our freedom fighters passionately fought for the country’s freedom. It is an overwhelming day for every Indian. It has had a great impact on me. For me, it's a day when I remind myself that we are powerful, strong, and free. My favourite freedom fighter is Bhagat Singh. He was a brave revolutionary. Whenever I read about him, I get goosebumps. Sure, I attend the flag hoisting ceremony. In fact, we all should. Though the flag is a belief system, for me it is my pride.”

Actress Meera Deosthale said, “Independence means following your heart and having the freedom to do so. It is nice to be important, but it is more important to be nice. My favourite freedom fighter is Mahatma Gandhi who practised non-violence.” Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma added, “Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. I cannot forget their sacrifices, so all the leaders are my favourite and we all owe them. So let's take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of the country during this pandemic.”

Director/Producer Nivedita Basu said, “Independence for me has been the independent upbringing that I have got from my parents. If I can do the same for my child, I think then I'll be able to bring her uprightly in an independent world. To be selfless for your country is inspiring. I personally like Vande Mataram for the simple reason that I've heard so many renditions of Vande Mataram. My favourite is AR Rahman’s version.”

Actress Delnaaz Irani said, “Independence means being responsible and also being able to follow your heart at the same time. We get one life and we must make the most of it. Life is in present. We are part of the progressive nation and we must respect our freedom fighters.” Actor Avinash Mukherjee also said, “I think it's a very important day for our nation. Every single Indian gets emotional on this day when the Indian flag is hoisted and the National Anthem is sung.”

Actor Dusshyant Wag shared his thoughts saying, “Independence is freedom in every sense, to be able to live life with our thoughts, choices, and ideologies. To be able to express without any fear, to be able to understand people as an individual and their thoughts without any prejudice or biases, also defines independence.”

