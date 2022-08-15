Independence Day Special: Rannvijay Singha to Chetna Pande; 5 TV celebs who wanted to join Indian Army

India is celebrating 75 years of freedom on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, which is celebrated every year on August 15. The Indian Army, Police Force, Naval and Air Force, diplomats among officials from various other departments strive endlessly to provide India with the latest technologies and in keeping them safe. The sacrifices made by the freedom fighters have not been forgotten and on the 75th Independence Day, let's take a look at TV actors whose first choice was to join the Indian Army and serve the nation.

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha is a known name in the entertainment fraternity, who hosted Roadies, and Splitsvilla for almost a decade, and is now foraying into the web space too. He is the son of retired Lieutenant General Iqbal Singh Singha and was 20 years old when he cleared the medical test. The actor-host was just one step away from joining the armed forces but he chose to participate in the first edition of the reality show, Roadies, which eventually became synonymous with his name.

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande was seen in Rohit Shetty's film, Dilwale, and has also done a few reality shows too. However, her recent stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has earned her enormous popularity. The tall and beautiful actress' father wanted her to join the Army and in a chat with Pinkvilla, she said, "Yes, I did want to join the Indian Army at some point because it was my father's dream to send me in the army. He always wanted that for me."

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has done several reality shows and has kickstarted his career in Bollywood movies too. Speaking about joining the Army, he had told ETimes, "I was very clear when I joined Roadies that my plan was to eventually join the Army because my dad is from the Army. I thought after the show, I would follow in my father’s footsteps, but things took a different route and I ended up being a part of the acting profession. Now, when I look back, I’m glad that things worked out in my favour."

Krish Pathak

Krish Pathak was seen in Nikhil Advani's P.O.W Bandi Yuddh Ke and acting wasn't his first choice. In an interview with ETimes, he said, "To be honest, I never wanted to be an actor but I had the 'keeda' in me. I was in a military school and wanted to go to the Armed Forces and become a Squadron Leader in the Air Force but due to some reasons I couldn't pursue that. Then I wanted to become an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer. I gave the exam too but at last, I realised that I wanted to become an actor."

Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal played the role of Shakuni 'maama' in BR Chopra's Mahabharata and it was during his engineering days in 1962 that war tore between India and China. There were direct recruitments for the Indian Army from his college and Gufi seized the opportunity. However, fate had something else in store for him and he became an accomplished actor.

