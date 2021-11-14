India’s Best Dancer 2, 14 November 2021, Written Update: Scintillating acts amazed the judges

Today we saw that the first act was performed by Milind and his choreographer Chandini, the duo was highly appreciated for their intensity throughout the act. Malaika and Geeta gave them a standing ovation and assured them that Milind would be in the top 5 contestants. Further, Saumya and Vartika enthralled everyone with their belly dance and made Geeta bow down in honor of their dancing. Terrence complimented Vartika for her unmatched choreography and named Saumya as the future of dancing.

Next up we saw that Gaurav took over the stage with his guru Rupesh and impressed the judges with the help of robotics. After the act, Terrence hopped on a table and said that this act would remain his favorite as Rupesh had included every element in their performance. Geeta named Gaurav as the wonder kid of their show after he managed to prove his worth. This act was followed by Sanket who was accompanied by his choreographer Anuradha while they delivered a horror act. Sanket was informed by the judges that the latter has to work on his coordination. Terrence praised the concept but had the same advice for Sanket and his partner.

Moving on, Zamroodh and Sonali took over the stage and astonished the judges. Geeta complimented Sonali for being a clever choreographer. Later Terrence applauded Zamroodh for attempting aerial stunt and called him a passionate dancer. The last act of the night was performed by Roza and Sanam where they included Aerobics and elements of contemporary in their act. Geeta acknowledged Roza for her body control and told them to continue the good work. Terrence loved their teamwork and praised Sanam for creating magic every time he steps on the stage.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

