India’s Best Dancer 2, 24 October 2021, Written Update: Judges choose their best as auditions come to an end

In today’s episode, Hardik Rawat was the first participant who managed to impress the judges with his outstanding flips and moves. Geeta motivated Hardik and told him to work hard to beat his bad times and gave him the badge. After this act, Mohnaa Shrivastava enchanted everyone with her belly dancing and added an Indian touch to her performance. Terrence and the other judges loved the act and gave her the badge. Next up we saw, Liladhar who was selected on the merit of his robotics and lyrical perfection in his performance.

The next contestant was Honey Singh who performed belly dancing and after the act, the latter shared his emotional story of facing problems in day to day life living as a transwoman. Geeta appreciated the spirit of Honey and asked him to inspire many people like him wherein Malaika praised her parents and gave away the badge. Later, the show conducted a segment where the contestants confessed their honest feelings for their parents it turned out to be an emotional segment where the relationships got more strength.

Further, Apeksha Sukheja took over the stage and performed Bharatnatyam on an Indo-western track. Geeta could not resist herself and gave a standing ovation while Malaika loved the concept and gave her the badge. After a classical act, Akash Shinde announced his presence as he showcased his hip hop skills which also included an element of walking. The judges were impressed with his performance and gave him India’s best dancer badge as he moved on to the next round. At the end of the episode, the viewers witnessed glimpses of some other contestants dancing who have cleared the audition round.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

