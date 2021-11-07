India’s Best Dancer 2, 7 November 2021, Written Update: Dibbay Das makes a comeback

In today’s episode the first act was delivered by Apeksha and Sadhvi, the duo enthralled judges with their moves as they performed Bharatnatyam. Geeta loved the crisp movements wherein Malaika named this act as the ‘Dance of beauty'. This act was followed by Gaurav and Rupesh wherein they enraptured the jury with their robotics and gathered a lot of appreciation from the judges. Terrence loved the representation as there was clarity in every step. Later, Malaika praised Rupesh for his unique way of choreography and also called Gaurav a complete dancer

The next act was performed by Zamroodh and Sonali who were highly appreciated for the chemistry in their dancing. Geeta named Zamroodh as the ‘asset if the show’ after the latter matched all of her expectations through his dancing. Terrence continued to exalt Zamroodh for his flexibility and his dancing knowledge. Saumya and Vartika took over the stage and enchanted everyone with their belly dancing. Geeta and other judges bowed down in respect after the act and complimented Saumya for being a complete dancer. Malaika thanked Saumya’s mother for her constant support and motivation while Terrence called this act as one of the iconic act on the stage of India’s best dancer.

Aakash along with his guru Tushar delivered an electrifying performance and added many elements in a single act. This performance turned out to be the most entertaining act of the night as everyone thoroughly enjoyed Aakash and Tushar dancing together. Terrence rated Aakash as one of the most talented contestant in the show and asked others to practice very hard. Further, the host Maniesh introduced Dibbay as a wild card entry in the show after Rajendra suffered an injury and had to quit the show. Dibbay made full use of the chance given to him captivated the judges with an aerial act and got back strongly in the show.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

