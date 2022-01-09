India’s Best Dancer 2 Grand Finale: Saumya Kamble with choreographer Vartika Jha lifts the winner trophy

India’s Best Dancer 2, the dance reality show which has been ruling the small screens for about 13 weeks, has finally announced its winner tonight. The popular show witnessed a tough competition between five contestants. However, despite a tough race to lift the winner’s title, Saumya Kamble beat everyone to emerge as the winner of India’s Best Dancer 2.

The finalists of the dancing reality show included Gourav Sarwan with choreographer Rupesh Soni, Saumya Kamble with choreographer Vartika Jha, Zamroodh with choreographer Sonali Kar, Roza Rana with choreographer Sanam Johar and Raktim Thakuria with choreographer Aryan Patra competed for the winner’s trophy of the show. While Saumya won, Gourav and Rozawere announced the first and second runner up respectively. The winner took home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Celerio Car and some other gifts.

The makers of the show have been shooting the finale episode throughout the week. India’s Best Dancer 2 was judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. However, at the last moment Malaika Arora couldn’t appear for the shooting citing sickness. Hence, actor Shilpa Shetty filled in for her. The Dhadkan star reunited with Geeta Kapur and producer Ranjeet Thakur on the sets of the show and the duo also took to social media to give fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments.

Previously, Producer Ranjeet Thakur shared a heartfelt note while missing Malaika Arora on the show’s finale. He articulated on Instagram, “Today is a day of mixed emotions, our show IBD is celebrating the best dance finale, it’s curtain down for season 2, all through the 13 week journey it’s been no.1 show and yet cut short due to various factors, not having my 2 contestants and a judge for finale makes it bad.. and doing it without hemant and Vibhor makes it worse! The show must go on and we all should celebrate the winner of this magnificent journey called India’s Best Dancer.” Moreover, Malaika Arora showered love on one of Ranjeet’s posts with sweet kisses.

Earlier during the day, Malaika Arora also posted a photo of herself with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. “As we showcase our ultimate finale tonite, just wanna say has been full of lauughs, love, tears, masti, friendship and unbelievable talent,” she expressed while posting the picture online.

