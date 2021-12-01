India’s Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora & Vaani Kapoor's sparkling selfie is photobombed by host Maniesh Paul

India’s Best Dancer 2 has now become one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. Often, India’s Best Dancer 2 is visited by special guests belonging to the Bollywood fraternity who visit to promote their upcoming films. Soon, the dancing reality TV show will be graced by Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s lead actors. Now, on Tuesday, judge Malaika Arora also took to her social media to give fans a sneak peek of the upcoming episode.

In the behind-the-scenes selfie, Malaika can be seen sparkling hotness in a sequential ensemble alongside Vaani Kapoor. But they have a lurker in the back. The divas’ selfie session is disrupted by host Maniesh Paul, who can be seen making a funny face in the back. Seemingly, Malaika Arora was fulfilling some secret request of Akansha Ranjan. As while sharing the picture, Malaika said, “Akansha Ranjan jus for u.” She further praised Vaani Kapoor stating that she is a delight to shoot with.

Check out the selfie below:

This comes just a day after Malaika Arora kick-started her week in neon. The fitness enthusiast opted for a neon green workout outfit which was finished with a red mask. Carrying a clutch in her hand, Arora took a brief moment to pose for the cameras before entering her gym premises.

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Got Talent and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Currently, she is judging another season of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, whereas Maniesh Paul is seen hosting the show.

ALSO READ| PHOTOS: Malaika Arora slays in quirky co ord set as she reaches to meet BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan