India’s Best Dancer 2 winner Saumya Kamble says ‘Father didn’t support earlier, but now he’s proud’

After entertaining the audience for months, the freestyle and belly dancer Saumya Kamble who hails from Pune in Maharashtra lifted the trophy of India’s Best Dancer Season 2 on Sunday. While chatting with The Times of India, Kamble opened up about her relationship with her father and how the dance reality show played a major role in his change of heart. She also credited her success to her choreographer Vartika Jha and her parents and judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

It was not an easy journey for the 16-year-old Saumya Kamble. Talking about her father, she said, “When I won, he picked the trophy and I could see that he felt really proud. I was emotional to witness that because he did not support me earlier. When I was selected in the Top 5 then he said that I can become a dancer.” She added that the biggest achievement was for her when her father accepted her as a dancer.

The popular show witnessed a tough competition between five contestants and on the grand-finale day, Gourav Sarwan from Jaipur was declared the first runner-up while Roza Rana from Odisha was the second-runner up. The dance reality show was aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

Earlier, Producer Ranjeet Thakur shared a heartfelt note while missing Malaika Arora on the show’s finale. Malaika Arora had also posted a photo of herself with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur with a heartfelt caption. It read, “As we showcase our ultimate finale tonite, just wanna say has been full of laughs, love, tears, masti, friendship and unbelievable talent.”

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer 2 Grand Finale: Saumya Kamble with choreographer Vartika Jha lifts the winner trophy